Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lewiston

(LEWISTON, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Lewiston?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lewiston area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lewiston area appeared to be at Cenex, at 1227 Bridge St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1227 Bridge St, Clarkston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 204 1St St, Asotin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

76 822 16Th Ave, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Sinclair 311 22Nd St N, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Dyna Mart 1920 North South Hwy, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.47 $ 3.27

Cenex 99 Southway Ave, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ 3.46 $ 3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 301 5Th St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.