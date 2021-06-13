Cancel
Lewiston, ID

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lewiston

Posted by 
Lewiston Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTUNl_0aSzwsvu00

(LEWISTON, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Lewiston?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lewiston area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lewiston area appeared to be at Cenex, at 1227 Bridge St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

1227 Bridge St, Clarkston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

204 1St St, Asotin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$3.25

76

822 16Th Ave, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.25

Sinclair

311 22Nd St N, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.27

Dyna Mart

1920 North South Hwy, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.47
$3.27

Cenex

99 Southway Ave, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.36
$3.46
$3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 301 5Th St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lewiston Updates

Lewiston Updates

Lewiston, ID
12
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

