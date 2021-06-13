High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sedalia as of Sunday

(SEDALIA, MO) Gas prices vary across the Sedalia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sedalia area ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.62 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 120 E 16Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 120 E 16Th St, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Cenex 4801 S Limit, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Break Time 2801 W Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ --

Break Time 1510 N Ohio Ave, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Break Time 318 W Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3203 W Broadway Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.