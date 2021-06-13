Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sedalia as of Sunday

Posted by 
Sedalia News Flash
Sedalia News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0aSzwr3B00

(SEDALIA, MO) Gas prices vary across the Sedalia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sedalia area ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.62 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 120 E 16Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

120 E 16Th St, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Cenex

4801 S Limit, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

Break Time

2801 W Broadway Blvd, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.17
$--

Break Time

1510 N Ohio Ave, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$3.09

Break Time

318 W Broadway Blvd, Sedalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.92
$3.17
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3203 W Broadway Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia, MO
10
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sedalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cenex#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Sedalia, MOPosted by
Sedalia News Flash

Where's the cheapest gas in Sedalia?

(SEDALIA, MO) According to Sedalia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3203 W Broadway Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Prime Time at 216 W Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.