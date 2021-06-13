Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tehachapi, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Tehachapi?

Posted by 
Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYDTf_0aSzwqAS00

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Gas prices vary across the Tehachapi area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tehachapi area was $4.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.75 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 128 E Tehachapi Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

128 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

400 E Steuber Rd, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$4.49

Shell

20521 Ca-202, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.34
$4.49
$4.09
card
card$4.29
$4.44
$4.59
$4.19

Valero

107 S Mill St, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$4.49
$4.59
$4.29

Mobil

21917 South St, Tehachapi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.24
$4.39
$4.09
card
card$4.19
$4.34
$4.49
$4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Serv at 106 E Tehachapi Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tehachapi Daily

Tehachapi Daily

Tehachapi, CA
7
Followers
19
Post
979
Views
ABOUT

With Tehachapi Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehachapi, CA
Traffic
City
Tehachapi, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Tehachapi, CAPosted by
Tehachapi Daily

Tehachapi-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Country living, with spectacular mountain views, amazing sunsets, nestled in a small desert community. Horse property, in a quiet neighborhood. Well-maintained property; brand-new energy
Tehachapi, CAPosted by
Tehachapi Daily

Tehachapi gas at $3.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TEHACHAPI, CA) According to Tehachapi gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.78 per gallon on gas. Gas On at 706 E Tehachapi Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1050 Capital Hills Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.