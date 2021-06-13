Where’s the most expensive gas in Tehachapi?

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Gas prices vary across the Tehachapi area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tehachapi area was $4.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.75 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 128 E Tehachapi Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 128 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 400 E Steuber Rd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Shell 20521 Ca-202, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ 4.49 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Valero 107 S Mill St, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

Mobil 21917 South St, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.39 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ 4.49 $ 4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Serv at 106 E Tehachapi Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.