Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Where’s the most expensive gas in Greenville?

Posted by 
Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IC1uO_0aSzwpHj00

(GREENVILLE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 6502 Wesley St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

6502 Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09

Chevron

6307 Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19

Shell

3200 Joe Ramsey Blvd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

5004 Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.37
$2.85

Valero

4303 Joe Ramsey Blvd E, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.49
$--
$2.99

Valero

5207 Wesley St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 6410 Wesley St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Greenville Today

Greenville Today

Greenville, TX
10
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
City
Brookshire, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Greenville, TXPosted by
Greenville Today

Weather Forecast For Greenville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Greenville: Monday, June 21: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Partly sunny during the day; while
Greenville, TXPosted by
Greenville Today

Lifestyle wrap: Greenville

(GREENVILLE, TX) Life in Greenville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.