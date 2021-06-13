Where’s the most expensive gas in Greenville?
(GREENVILLE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 6502 Wesley St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.37
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.49
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 6410 Wesley St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.