Where’s the most expensive gas in Greenville?

(GREENVILLE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 6502 Wesley St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6502 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 6307 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Shell 3200 Joe Ramsey Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 5004 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.37 $ 2.85

Valero 4303 Joe Ramsey Blvd E, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 5207 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 6410 Wesley St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.