Where’s the most expensive gas in Arcadia?

(ARCADIA, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Arcadia?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Arcadia area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Arcadia area appeared to be at Speedway, at 201 S Brevard Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Arcadia area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 201 S Brevard Ave, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 405 N Brevard Ave, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.09

Shell 1401 E Oak St, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ --

Shell 4347 Sw Us-17, Nocatee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.32 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2769 Se Fl-70. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.