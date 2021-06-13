Cancel
Ardmore, OK

Are you overpaying for gas in Ardmore? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Ardmore Digest
Ardmore Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpCnF_0aSzwk7K00

(ARDMORE, OK) Gas prices vary across the Ardmore area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ardmore area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.55 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 930 W Broadway St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ardmore area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store

930 W Broadway St, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29

Valero

1500 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95

Shamrock

442 Veterans Blvd, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Love's Travel Stop

3201 12Th Ave Nw, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.34
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.28
$3.39

Valero

15045 Us 70, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kok at 302 S Washington St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ardmore, OK
