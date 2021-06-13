Are you overpaying for gas in Ardmore? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ARDMORE, OK) Gas prices vary across the Ardmore area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ardmore area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.55 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 930 W Broadway St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ardmore area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 930 W Broadway St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Valero 1500 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shamrock 442 Veterans Blvd, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 3201 12Th Ave Nw, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.39

Valero 15045 Us 70, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kok at 302 S Washington St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.