High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Waycross as of Sunday
(WAYCROSS, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Waycross area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Waycross area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Eddie's Express, at 507 S City Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waycross area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 4095 Jamestown Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.