Waycross, GA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Waycross as of Sunday

Posted by 
Waycross Today
 8 days ago
(WAYCROSS, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Waycross area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Waycross area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Eddie's Express, at 507 S City Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waycross area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Eddie's Express

507 S City Blvd, Waycross
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Quick Gas

703 Knight Ave, Waycross
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1720 Memorial Dr, Waycross
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.45
$3.09

Circle K

1736 South Ga Pkwy W, Waycross
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Friendly Express

1811 Francis St, Waycross
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.99

Circle K

505 Reynolds St, Waycross
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 4095 Jamestown Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

