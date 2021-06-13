High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Waycross as of Sunday

(WAYCROSS, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Waycross area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Waycross area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Eddie's Express, at 507 S City Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waycross area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Eddie's Express 507 S City Blvd, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Gas 703 Knight Ave, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1720 Memorial Dr, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Circle K 1736 South Ga Pkwy W, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Friendly Express 1811 Francis St, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Circle K 505 Reynolds St, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 4095 Jamestown Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.