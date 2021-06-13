Cancel
Are you overpaying for gas in Paris? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Paris Today
8 days ago
 8 days ago
(PARIS, TX) Gas prices vary across the Paris area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Paris area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1825 Fm-195 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

1825 Fm-195 , Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Valero

1604 N Main St, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

3070 Ne Sl-286, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19

Paris Travel Center

3100 Ne Sl-286, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19

Shamrock

2717 Lamar Ave, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.79

Shell

3005 Ne Sl-286, Paris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 925 Clarksville St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

