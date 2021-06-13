Are you overpaying for gas in Paris? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PARIS, TX) Gas prices vary across the Paris area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Paris area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1825 Fm-195 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1825 Fm-195 , Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 1604 N Main St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 3070 Ne Sl-286, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Paris Travel Center 3100 Ne Sl-286, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Shamrock 2717 Lamar Ave, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Shell 3005 Ne Sl-286, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 925 Clarksville St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.