Are you overpaying for gas in Tifton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(TIFTON, GA) Gas prices vary across the Tifton area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tifton area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1303 Us-82 E .
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.34
$2.91
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.01
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1203 Us-82 W. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.