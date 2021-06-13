Cancel
Tifton, GA

Are you overpaying for gas in Tifton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Tifton News Beat
 8 days ago
(TIFTON, GA) Gas prices vary across the Tifton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tifton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1303 Us-82 E .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

1303 Us-82 E , Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1312 Us-82 W, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.05

E-Z Mart

3301 Us-82 W, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Solo

306 E 5Th St, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Enmarket

1819 Tift Ave N, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

802 W 7Th St, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.34
$2.91
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.01

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1203 Us-82 W. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tifton, GA
With Tifton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

