Are you overpaying for gas in Tifton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(TIFTON, GA) Gas prices vary across the Tifton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tifton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1303 Us-82 E .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1303 Us-82 E , Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1312 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

E-Z Mart 3301 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Solo 306 E 5Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 1819 Tift Ave N, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 802 W 7Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.91 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.01

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1203 Us-82 W. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.