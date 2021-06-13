Are you overpaying for gas in Searcy? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SEARCY, AR) Gas prices vary across the Searcy area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.59 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Searcy area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 316 Benton Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 316 Benton Ave, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2000 S Main St, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 353 Cw Rd, Judsonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1720 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Doublebees 2090 E Booth Rd, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 3127 E Race St, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1500 W Beebe Capps Expy. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.