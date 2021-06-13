Cancel
Searcy, AR

Are you overpaying for gas in Searcy? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aSzwfhh00

(SEARCY, AR) Gas prices vary across the Searcy area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.59 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Searcy area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 316 Benton Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

316 Benton Ave, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2000 S Main St, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

353 Cw Rd, Judsonia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1720 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Doublebees

2090 E Booth Rd, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

3127 E Race St, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1500 W Beebe Capps Expy. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

