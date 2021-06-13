Where’s the most expensive gas in Laramie?

(LARAMIE, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Laramie area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Laramie area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1507 S 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1507 S 3Rd St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Sinclair 1855 W Curtis St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.91 $ 3.58

Loaf 'N Jug 818 S 3Rd St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 2318 E Grand Ave, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.29

Love's Travel Stop 1770 Mccue St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.59

Pilot 1564 N Mccue St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ 3.72 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ 3.61 $ 3.61

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tumbleweed Express at 4700 Bluebird Ln. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.