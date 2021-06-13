Where’s the most expensive gas in Laramie?
(LARAMIE, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Laramie area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Laramie area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1507 S 3Rd St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.51
$3.91
$3.58
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.05
$3.45
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.54
|card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.11
$3.44
$3.72
$3.55
|card
card$3.11
$3.44
$3.61
$3.61
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tumbleweed Express at 4700 Bluebird Ln. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.