Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wentzville

(WENTZVILLE, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Wentzville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wentzville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 11400 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 11400 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Conoco 401 E Pearce Blvd, Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2144 W Terra Ln, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ -- $ --

BP 3265 N Service Rd E, Foristell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.32 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.68 $ 3.32

Phillips 66 100 Lake St Louis Blvd, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Circle K 1001 Lake St Louis Blvd, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.65 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3055 Bear Creek Dr . As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.