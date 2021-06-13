Cancel
Wentzville, MO

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wentzville

Posted by 
Wentzville Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5wT8_0aSzwdwF00

(WENTZVILLE, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Wentzville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wentzville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 11400 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

11400 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Conoco

401 E Pearce Blvd, Wentzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

2144 W Terra Ln, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$--
$--

BP

3265 N Service Rd E, Foristell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.32
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.68
$3.32

Phillips 66

100 Lake St Louis Blvd, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--

Circle K

1001 Lake St Louis Blvd, Lake St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.65
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3055 Bear Creek Dr . As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wentzville, MO
ABOUT

With Wentzville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

