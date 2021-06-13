Cancel
Durango, CO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Durango

Durango Post
 8 days ago
(DURANGO, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.21 for gas in the Durango area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Durango area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.21 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Durango area appeared to be at Speedway, at 901 Camino Del Rio.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

901 Camino Del Rio, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

602 Camino Del Rio, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.74
$3.27

Marathon

1680 Main Ave, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1801 Main Ave, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.64
$3.99
$3.27

Speedway

1991 Main Ave, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.74
$--

Marathon

2501 Main Ave, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.39
$3.54
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 20453 Us-160. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

