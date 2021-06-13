Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Durango

(DURANGO, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.21 for gas in the Durango area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Durango area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.21 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Durango area appeared to be at Speedway, at 901 Camino Del Rio.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 901 Camino Del Rio, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 602 Camino Del Rio, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.27

Marathon 1680 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1801 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 3.27

Speedway 1991 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ --

Marathon 2501 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 20453 Us-160. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.