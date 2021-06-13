Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Durango
(DURANGO, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.21 for gas in the Durango area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Durango area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.21 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Durango area appeared to be at Speedway, at 901 Camino Del Rio.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.74
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.64
$3.99
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.39
$3.54
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 20453 Us-160. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.