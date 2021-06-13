Are you overpaying for gas in Pahrump? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(PAHRUMP, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Pahrump area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pahrump area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pahrump area appeared to be at 76, at 771 S Frontage Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pahrump area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.43
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$--
$3.61
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.19
$3.39
$3.08
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.18
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.