Are you overpaying for gas in Pahrump? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PAHRUMP, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Pahrump area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pahrump area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pahrump area appeared to be at 76, at 771 S Frontage Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pahrump area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76 771 S Frontage Rd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Horizon Market 5020 Pahrump Valley Blvd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Rebel 820 S Nv-160, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.43 $ 3.51 $ --

Smith's 601 S Nv-160, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.61 $ 3.18

Terrible Herbst 1801 S Nv-160, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Maverik 3010 South Nevada Hwy 160, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.08 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.