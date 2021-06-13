Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pahrump, NV

Are you overpaying for gas in Pahrump? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0aSzwaI400

(PAHRUMP, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Pahrump area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pahrump area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pahrump area appeared to be at 76, at 771 S Frontage Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pahrump area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76

771 S Frontage Rd, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.79
$--

Horizon Market

5020 Pahrump Valley Blvd, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Rebel

820 S Nv-160, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.43
$3.51
$--

Smith's

601 S Nv-160, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$3.61
$3.18

Terrible Herbst

1801 S Nv-160, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Maverik

3010 South Nevada Hwy 160, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.19
$3.39
$3.08
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
12
Followers
19
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pahrump, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pahrump, NVPosted by
Pahrump News Flash

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pahrump Saturday

(PAHRUMP, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Pahrump area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St. Regular there was listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Chevron at 5870 Homestead Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.