Are you overpaying for gas in Lewiston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(LEWISTON, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Lewiston?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lewiston area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 674 Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lewiston area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.69
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.32
$3.52
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.82
$3.15
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 94 Mount Auburn Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.