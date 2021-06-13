Cancel
Lewiston, ME

Are you overpaying for gas in Lewiston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 8 days ago
(LEWISTON, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Lewiston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lewiston area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 674 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lewiston area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving

674 Main St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.69
$3.05

Cumberland Farms

701 Main St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Irving

1103 Lisbon St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.32
$3.52
$3.19

Shell

828 Minot Ave, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25

7-Eleven

345 Main St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$--

Cumberland Farms

119 Center St, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.82
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 94 Mount Auburn Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

