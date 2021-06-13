Cancel
Alamogordo, NM

Where’s the most expensive gas in Alamogordo?

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YUWa_0aSzwYTU00

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Alamogordo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alamogordo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at Us-54.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

Us-54, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Phillips 66

675 10Th St, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99

Chevron

1445 Us-70 W, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

185 Us-82, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Texaco

3500 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 657 S White Sands Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alamogordo, NM
ABOUT

With Alamogordo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

