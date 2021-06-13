Where’s the most expensive gas in Alamogordo?
(ALAMOGORDO, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Alamogordo area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alamogordo area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at Us-54.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 657 S White Sands Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.