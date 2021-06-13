Where’s the most expensive gas in Alamogordo?

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Alamogordo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alamogordo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at Us-54.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 Us-54, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 675 10Th St, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Chevron 1445 Us-70 W, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 185 Us-82, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Texaco 3500 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 657 S White Sands Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.