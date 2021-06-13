Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Oxford

(OXFORD, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Oxford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oxford area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 502 S Lamar Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oxford area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 502 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 825 College Hill Rd, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ --

Chevron 43 Ms-6 W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 701 Sisk Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 505 Jackson Ave E. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.