Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Oxford
(OXFORD, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Oxford area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oxford area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 502 S Lamar Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oxford area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 505 Jackson Ave E. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.