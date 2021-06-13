Cancel
Oswego, NY

Don’t overpay for gas in Oswego: Analysis shows most expensive station

Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 8 days ago
(OSWEGO, NY) Gas prices vary across the Oswego area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oswego area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oswego area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 299 West First St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oswego area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

299 West First St, Oswego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Stewart's Shops

2763 Ny-48, Minetto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$--

Valero

3806 Cr-4, Scriba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Independent at Ny-104 E . As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oswego, NY
ABOUT

With Oswego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

