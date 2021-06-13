Don’t overpay for gas in Oswego: Analysis shows most expensive station

(OSWEGO, NY) Gas prices vary across the Oswego area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oswego area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oswego area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 299 West First St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oswego area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 299 West First St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stewart's Shops 2763 Ny-48, Minetto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ --

Valero 3806 Cr-4, Scriba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Independent at Ny-104 E . As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.