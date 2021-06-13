Are you overpaying for gas in Selma? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SELMA, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Selma area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Selma area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2530 Us-80 W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2530 Us-80 W, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2297 Cecil Jackson Bypass, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to RaceWay at 207 W Highland Ave. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.