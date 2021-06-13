Cancel
Selma, AL

Are you overpaying for gas in Selma? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Selma Daily
Selma Daily
 8 days ago
(SELMA, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Selma area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Selma area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2530 Us-80 W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

2530 Us-80 W, Selma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2297 Cecil Jackson Bypass, Selma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to RaceWay at 207 W Highland Ave. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Selma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

