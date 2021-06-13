Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bartlesville
(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Bartlesville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bartlesville area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bartlesville area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1835 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bartlesville area that as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3880 Se Green Country Rd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.