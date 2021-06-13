Cancel
Bartlesville, OK

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bartlesville

Bartlesville News Beat
 8 days ago
(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Bartlesville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bartlesville area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bartlesville area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1835 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bartlesville area that as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

1835 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.02
$3.32
$2.95

Conoco

2501 Se Washington Blvd, Bartlesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$--
$2.95

For Your Convenience

420 W 14Th St, Bartlesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

2557 Se Washington Blvd, Bartlesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.35
$2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3880 Se Green Country Rd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Bartlesville, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
