Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bartlesville

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Bartlesville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bartlesville area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bartlesville area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1835 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bartlesville area that as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1835 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.95

Conoco 2501 Se Washington Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.95

For Your Convenience 420 W 14Th St, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2557 Se Washington Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3880 Se Green Country Rd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.