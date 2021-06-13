Paying too much for gas Kerrville? Analysis shows most expensive station
(KERRVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Kerrville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kerrville area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kerrville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 920 Harper Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stripes at 700 Junction Hwy. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.