Paying too much for gas Kerrville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(KERRVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Kerrville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kerrville area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kerrville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 920 Harper Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 920 Harper Rd, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Exxon 2303 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Exxon 3263 Junction Hwy, Ingram

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 103 Sh-27, Ingram

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 857 N Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ --

Valero 1805 Broadway St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stripes at 700 Junction Hwy. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.