Kerrville, TX

Paying too much for gas Kerrville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Kerrville Dispatch
 8 days ago
(KERRVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Kerrville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kerrville area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kerrville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 920 Harper Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

920 Harper Rd, Kerrville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

Exxon

2303 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

Exxon

3263 Junction Hwy, Ingram
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

103 Sh-27, Ingram
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

857 N Sidney Baker St, Kerrville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$--

Valero

1805 Broadway St, Kerrville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stripes at 700 Junction Hwy. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

