Norwich, CT

Paying too much for gas Norwich? Analysis shows most expensive station

Norwich Today
 8 days ago
(NORWICH, CT) Gas prices vary across the Norwich area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Norwich area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.96 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Norwich area appeared to be at Mobil, at I-395.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

I-395, Uncasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.35

Shell

572 W Main St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.08
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

565 W Main St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.08
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

568 Ct-32 , Uncasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.34
$3.54
$3.45
card
card$3.14
$3.40
$3.60
$3.45

CITGO

418 W Main St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

37 Ct-2, Preston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Global at 160 W Town St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Norwich, CT
ABOUT

With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

