Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gillette

(GILLETTE, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Gillette?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gillette area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gillette area appeared to be at Kum & Go, at 310 Skyline Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Kum & Go 310 Skyline Dr, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.22 $ 3.29

Kum & Go 719 Us-14-16 N, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Smith's 401 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1616 E. Hwy 14-16. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.