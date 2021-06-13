Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gillette

Posted by 
Gillette Bulletin
Gillette Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0aSzwPWx00

(GILLETTE, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Gillette?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gillette area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gillette area appeared to be at Kum & Go, at 310 Skyline Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Kum & Go

310 Skyline Dr, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.22
$3.29

Kum & Go

719 Us-14-16 N, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Smith's

401 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1616 E. Hwy 14-16. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette, WY
12
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Gillette, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Gillette, WYPosted by
Gillette Bulletin

Here’s the cheapest gas in Gillette Saturday

(GILLETTE, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Gillette, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas. Maverik at 1616 E. Hwy 14-16 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 1504 Us-14-16 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Gillette, WYPosted by
Gillette Bulletin

This is the cheapest gas in Gillette right now

(GILLETTE, WY) According to Gillette gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas. Maverik at 1616 E. Hwy 14-16 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 310 Skyline Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.