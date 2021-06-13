Paying too much for gas Huber Heights? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.09 for gas in the Huber Heights area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Huber Heights area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Huber Heights area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 7186 Miller Ln.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 7186 Miller Ln, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Shell 2450 Needmore Rd, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Shell 1951 Stanley Ave, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.35

Sunoco 301 N Broad St, Fairborn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.35

Meijer 3928 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Beavercreek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.35

Marathon 3887 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Beavercreek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6955 Miller Ln. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.