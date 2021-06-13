Cancel
Huber Heights, OH

Paying too much for gas Huber Heights? Analysis shows most expensive station

Huber Heights Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aSzwOtS00

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.09 for gas in the Huber Heights area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Huber Heights area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Huber Heights area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 7186 Miller Ln.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

7186 Miller Ln, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.34
$3.69
$3.39

Shell

2450 Needmore Rd, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--

Shell

1951 Stanley Ave, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$3.35

Sunoco

301 N Broad St, Fairborn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.35

Meijer

3928 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Beavercreek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.35

Marathon

3887 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Beavercreek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6955 Miller Ln. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Huber Heights, OH
ABOUT

With Huber Heights Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

