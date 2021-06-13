Cancel
Palestine, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Palestine as of Sunday

Palestine Post
 8 days ago
(PALESTINE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Palestine area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Palestine area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Palestine area appeared to be at Kroger, at 325 E Spring St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Kroger

325 E Spring St, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89

Mobil

411 E Palestine Ave, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1009 W Palestine Ave, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1220 E Palestine Ave, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$2.89

Shell

1219 E Palestine Ave, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89

Exxon

1000 S Sl-256, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fast Track at 3804 W Oak St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Palestine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

