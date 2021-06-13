High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Palestine as of Sunday

(PALESTINE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Palestine area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Palestine area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Palestine area appeared to be at Kroger, at 325 E Spring St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Kroger 325 E Spring St, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Mobil 411 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1009 W Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1220 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 1219 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Exxon 1000 S Sl-256, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fast Track at 3804 W Oak St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.