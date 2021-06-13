High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Stevens Point as of Sunday

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Gas prices vary across the Stevens Point area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stevens Point area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at The Store, at 708 Division St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The Store 708 Division St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

The Store 32 Park Ridge Dr, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 3258 Church St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Amoco 5485 Us-10 E, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.09

Fleet Farm 5590 Us-10 E, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

The Store 5601B Carrie Frost Dr, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2733 Stanley St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.