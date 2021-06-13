Cancel
Stevens Point, WI

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Stevens Point as of Sunday

Stevens Point News Flash
 8 days ago
(STEVENS POINT, WI) Gas prices vary across the Stevens Point area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stevens Point area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at The Store, at 708 Division St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The Store

708 Division St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

The Store

32 Park Ridge Dr, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Trip

3258 Church St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.23
$3.63
$3.09

Amoco

5485 Us-10 E, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$--
$3.09

Fleet Farm

5590 Us-10 E, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

The Store

5601B Carrie Frost Dr, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.62
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2733 Stanley St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stevens Point, WI
ABOUT

With Stevens Point News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

