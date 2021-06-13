Seat on Blue Origin’s first space tourism flight goes for $28 million

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made news recently when he said he was going to space next month with his aerospace company Blue Origin. Three online petitions want Bezos not to return to Earth. One of the petitions says, “Billionaire’s should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there. Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth.” More than 41,000 people have signed one of the petitions. Unfortunately for them, Bezos will only be in “space” for 11 minutes before he comes back to the planet.