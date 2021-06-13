Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Seat on Blue Origin’s first space tourism flight goes for $28 million

Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unknown party has bid a massive $28 million for a seat on the first crewed test flight by Blue Origin, the space tourism company founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The live auction for the seat on the Blue Origin flight was held Saturday, June 12, and was streamed online. The identity of the winning bidder was not revealed, but their bid of $28 million was. The company has said that it will reveal the winner’s name at a later date.

www.digitaltrends.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shepard
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Science#Blue Origin#Space Com#Club For The Future#Apollo#Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & Defensearcamax.com

Petition seeks to keep Jeff Bezos in space when Blue Origin launches next month

The petition isn’t big on details, simply titled “Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth,” but it’s getting some attention. “Billionaire’s should not exist ... on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there,” reads the description on the change.org offering that seeks to get 50,000 signatures so it can be one of the top signed petitions on the site.
Economyhotradiomaine.com

(News) Petitions for Jeff Bezos to Stay in Outer Space Reach 41k Signatures

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made news recently when he said he was going to space next month with his aerospace company Blue Origin. Three online petitions want Bezos not to return to Earth. One of the petitions says, “Billionaire’s should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there. Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth.” More than 41,000 people have signed one of the petitions. Unfortunately for them, Bezos will only be in “space” for 11 minutes before he comes back to the planet.
IndustryMoneyshow.com

Top Picks Mid-Year Updates: Virgin Galactic

Cash Machine, Premium Income, Quick Income Trader, Instant Income Trader. Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) has been one of the most intriguing stocks of 2021. I selected the stock as my Top Pick for 2021 and the shares have risen over 50% so far this year, asserts Bryan Perry, editor of Cash Machine.
Aerospace & Defenseinputmag.com

Add your name to this petition to get Jeff Bezos to make his space ticket a one way

Jeff Bezos and his brother, Mark, are scheduled to jettison themselves into the cold void of space on July 20, alongside an auction winner who paid $28 million for their seat and one additional passenger (presumably with at least some degree of aeronautic experience). The trip is scheduled to last 11-minutes aboard the New Shepard — the reusable rocket designed and built by Bezos’ spacefaring glamour project, Blue Origin. At least 50,000 people would like that flight time to last much, much longer.
Lawrence County, OHIronton Tribune

How far off are companies from frequent space travel?

Editor’s note: Don Lee is taking a break from his column this week. This is representation of a piece from Feb. 16, 2019. We have not visited space lately so we will check into some of companies and their successes. I remember when I was in high school, my science...
IndustryObserver

Over 60,000 People Signed Petitions to Deny Jeff Bezos’ Return to Earth

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to space in less than a month as Blue Origin’s first passenger. The trip is supposed to be only a few minutes long at an altitude just beyond Earth’s atmosphere. But a lot of people already don’t want him back. Multiple internet petitions seeking to deny Bezos’s re-entry to Earth have collected tens of thousands of signatures in the weeks since he announced the big trip.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Dot

‘Billionaires should not exist’: Thousands sign petitions calling for Jeff Bezos not to return from space trip

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will embark on a trip to space soon—and tens of thousands of people don’t want him to come back to Earth afterward. Last month, Bezos’s space company Blue Origin announced that he and his brother Mark Bezos will be among the first crewed flight of the rocket ship New Shepard when it takes off on July 20. The ship will also take another person who bid $28 million to be on the flight.
IndustryPosted by
The Week

Thousands sign petitions to keep Bezos in space

Tens of thousands of people have signed petitions calling for barring Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after his planned flight into space on July 20, NPR reports. Bezos announced earlier this month that he and his brother, Mark Bezos, would be on board when the New Shepard suborbital rocket system built by his space exploration company, Blue Origin, makes its first flight carrying people.