Seat on Blue Origin’s first space tourism flight goes for $28 million
An unknown party has bid a massive $28 million for a seat on the first crewed test flight by Blue Origin, the space tourism company founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The live auction for the seat on the Blue Origin flight was held Saturday, June 12, and was streamed online. The identity of the winning bidder was not revealed, but their bid of $28 million was. The company has said that it will reveal the winner's name at a later date.