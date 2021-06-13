Don’t overpay for gas in Elizabeth City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Gas prices vary across the Elizabeth City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Elizabeth City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elizabeth City area appeared to be at Shell, at 1416 W Ehringhaus St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Elizabeth City area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1416 W Ehringhaus St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Dunn's Gas & Auto 1332 N Rd St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.38 $ --

Gulf 103 Us-158 E , Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1622 N Road St , Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Eagle Mart at 1542 Weeksville Rd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.