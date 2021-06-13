Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Don’t overpay for gas in Elizabeth City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Elizabeth City Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0aSzwFwv00

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Gas prices vary across the Elizabeth City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Elizabeth City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elizabeth City area appeared to be at Shell, at 1416 W Ehringhaus St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Elizabeth City area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1416 W Ehringhaus St, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Dunn's Gas & Auto

1332 N Rd St, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.38
$--

Gulf

103 Us-158 E , Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1622 N Road St , Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Eagle Mart at 1542 Weeksville Rd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

