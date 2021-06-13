Cancel
Russellville, AR

Don’t overpay for gas in Russellville: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Russellville News Flash
Russellville News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0aSzwE4C00

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across the Russellville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Russellville area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 6701 Market St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Russellville area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Pure

6701 Market St, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Flying J

42 Bradley Cove Rd, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.12
$3.39
$3.29
card
card$2.85
$3.13
$3.41
$3.33

Pilot

215 Ar-331 N, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.12
$3.38
$3.29
card
card$2.85
$3.13
$3.41
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2409 E Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

