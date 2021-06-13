High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wenatchee as of Sunday

(WENATCHEE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Wenatchee area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.38 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wenatchee area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wenatchee area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1041 N Miller St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wenatchee area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1041 N Miller St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 87 9Th St Ne, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.74 $ 3.85 $ --

7-Eleven 925 S Mission St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.70 $ 3.81 $ 3.39

Shell 3330 Sunset Hwy, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

76 139 Easy St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop 3607 Us-97A, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to North Avenue Market at 1816 N Wenatchee Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.