Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wenatchee as of Sunday

Posted by 
Wenatchee Post
Wenatchee Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqPav_0aSzwDBT00

(WENATCHEE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Wenatchee area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.38 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wenatchee area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wenatchee area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1041 N Miller St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wenatchee area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1041 N Miller St, Wenatchee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

87 9Th St Ne, East Wenatchee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.74
$3.85
$--

7-Eleven

925 S Mission St, Wenatchee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.70
$3.81
$3.39

Shell

3330 Sunset Hwy, East Wenatchee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$--

76

139 Easy St, Wenatchee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$3.99
$--

Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop

3607 Us-97A, Wenatchee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to North Avenue Market at 1816 N Wenatchee Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee, WA
12
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wenatchee Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Wa#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee Post

Save up to $0.31 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Wenatchee

(WENATCHEE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wenatchee area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, North Avenue Market at 1816 N Wenatchee Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 925 S Mission St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.55.
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wenatchee: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee gas at $3.24 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WENATCHEE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wenatchee area offering savings of $0.29 per gallon. North Avenue Market at 1816 N Wenatchee Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 7-Eleven at 87 9Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.53.