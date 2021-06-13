Cancel
Moses Lake, WA

Don’t overpay for gas in Moses Lake: Analysis shows most expensive station

Moses Lake News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReGsS_0aSzwCIk00

(MOSES LAKE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.49 for gas in the Moses Lake area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Moses Lake area was $3.49 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.21 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moses Lake area appeared to be at Shell, at 1606 W Broadway Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1606 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1253 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59

Texaco

2481 S Maiers Rd, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69

Chevron

1802 Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69

Ernie's Truck Stop

1810 E Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.69
$3.79
$--
card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$--

Sunval

1819 Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.58
$3.68
$3.49
card
card$3.59
$3.68
$3.78
$3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 601 S Pioneer Way. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.21 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

