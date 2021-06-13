Don’t overpay for gas in Moses Lake: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MOSES LAKE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.49 for gas in the Moses Lake area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Moses Lake area was $3.49 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.21 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moses Lake area appeared to be at Shell, at 1606 W Broadway Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1606 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1253 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Texaco 2481 S Maiers Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Chevron 1802 Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Ernie's Truck Stop 1810 E Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ --

Sunval 1819 Kittleson Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.58 $ 3.68 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.68 $ 3.78 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 601 S Pioneer Way. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.21 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.