Gaffney, SC

Paying too much for gas Gaffney? Analysis shows most expensive station

Gaffney Today
 8 days ago
(GAFFNEY, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Gaffney?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.52 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gaffney area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gaffney area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1124 Chesnee Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1124 Chesnee Hwy, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

704 Hyatt St, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.89

Petro Max

608 Hampshire Dr, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.64
$2.94
$3.14
$2.79
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.19
$2.84

Exxon

100 Shelby Hwy , Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.06
$3.36
$2.89

Pilot

909 Hyatt St, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$--

QuikTrip

101 Lemmons Ln, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gaffney Today

Gaffney Today

Gaffney, SC
