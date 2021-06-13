Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Manitowoc

(MANITOWOC, WI) Gas prices vary across the Manitowoc area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manitowoc area ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1710 S 10Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1710 S 10Th St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2705 S 10Th St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 311 N Rapids Rd, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 1137 S 10Th St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 401 N 8Th St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.58 $ 3.09

Tobacco Outlet Plus 2102 Washington St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 50 Maritime Dr. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.