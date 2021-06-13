Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Manitowoc

Posted by 
Manitowoc Journal
Manitowoc Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0aSzw8r500

(MANITOWOC, WI) Gas prices vary across the Manitowoc area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manitowoc area ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1710 S 10Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

1710 S 10Th St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

2705 S 10Th St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

311 N Rapids Rd, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Trip

1137 S 10Th St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$--
$--

Kwik Trip

401 N 8Th St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.58
$3.09

Tobacco Outlet Plus

2102 Washington St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 50 Maritime Dr. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc, WI
16
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manitowoc Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Manitowoc, WIPosted by
Manitowoc Journal

Top Manitowoc news stories

(MANITOWOC, WI) The news in Manitowoc never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Manitowoc area, click here.