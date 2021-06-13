Cancel
Hinesville, GA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Hinesville?

Posted by 
Hinesville Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNUx3_0aSzw7yM00

(HINESVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Hinesville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hinesville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Handy Land II, at 200 W Oglethorpe Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hinesville area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Handy Land II

200 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

E-Z Quik Stop

5240 Ga-196 W, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.45
$2.99

El Cheapo

250 W General Screven Way, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.38
$3.02

Save A Ton

925 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

251 W General Screven Way, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$--
$2.83

Enmarket

715 E Oglethorpe Hwy , Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1025 W Oglethorpe Hwy. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hinesville, GA
ABOUT

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

