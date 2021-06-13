Where’s the most expensive gas in Hinesville?

(HINESVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Hinesville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hinesville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Handy Land II, at 200 W Oglethorpe Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hinesville area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Handy Land II 200 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

E-Z Quik Stop 5240 Ga-196 W, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

El Cheapo 250 W General Screven Way, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.38 $ 3.02

Save A Ton 925 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 251 W General Screven Way, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ -- $ 2.83

Enmarket 715 E Oglethorpe Hwy , Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1025 W Oglethorpe Hwy. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.