Where’s the most expensive gas in Hinesville?
(HINESVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Hinesville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hinesville area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Handy Land II, at 200 W Oglethorpe Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hinesville area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.45
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.38
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.16
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1025 W Oglethorpe Hwy. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.