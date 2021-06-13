Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Rio Grande City

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across the Rio Grande City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rio Grande City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Canales Drive-Inn, at 1609 W Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Canales Drive-Inn 1609 W Main St, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

7-Eleven 2798 W Us-83, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 4194 E Us-83. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.