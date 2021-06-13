Analysis shows most expensive gas in Somerset

(SOMERSET, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Somerset area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Somerset area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Somerset area appeared to be at Speedway, at 146 S Us-27.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 146 S Us-27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

Valero 601 Ogden St, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Kroger 181 S Us-27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

Shell 77 S Us-27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.57 $ --

Shell 100 W Ky-80, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Sunoco 1114 N Ky-1247, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 601 N Main St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.