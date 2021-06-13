Cancel
Somerset, KY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Somerset

Posted by 
Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWoJz_0aSzw4KB00

(SOMERSET, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Somerset area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Somerset area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Somerset area appeared to be at Speedway, at 146 S Us-27.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

146 S Us-27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.57
$3.09

Valero

601 Ogden St, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Kroger

181 S Us-27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.27
$3.57
$3.09

Shell

77 S Us-27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.57
$--

Shell

100 W Ky-80, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.27
$3.57
$--

Sunoco

1114 N Ky-1247, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 601 N Main St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Somerset, KY
24
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
