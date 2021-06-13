Analysis shows most expensive gas in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, VT) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Burlington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Burlington area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burlington area appeared to be at Mobil, at 93 S Winooski Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 93 S Winooski Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 219 Main St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 42 Park St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Gulf 103 Shelburne Rd, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Shell 801 Williston Rd, South Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ --

Shell 328 North Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 218 Lower Mt View Dr. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.