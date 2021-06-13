Cancel
Burlington, VT

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Burlington

Posted by 
Burlington Journal
8 days ago
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259MH6_0aSzw3RS00

(BURLINGTON, VT) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Burlington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Burlington area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burlington area appeared to be at Mobil, at 93 S Winooski Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

93 S Winooski Ave, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

219 Main St, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Valero

42 Park St, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.45
$--

Gulf

103 Shelburne Rd, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.25
$3.45
$3.09

Shell

801 Williston Rd, South Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.14
$3.34
$--

Shell

328 North Ave, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.25
$3.45
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 218 Lower Mt View Dr. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

