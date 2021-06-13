Analysis shows most expensive gas in Burlington
(BURLINGTON, VT) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Burlington area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Burlington area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burlington area appeared to be at Mobil, at 93 S Winooski Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.25
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.14
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.25
$3.45
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 218 Lower Mt View Dr. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.