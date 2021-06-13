Are you overpaying for gas in Cullman? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CULLMAN, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Cullman?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cullman area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1701 Cherokee Ave Sw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1701 Cherokee Ave Sw, Cullman

Chevron 1935 4Th St Sw, Cullman

Exxon 3259 Al-157, Cullman

Texaco 5801 Al-157, Cullman

Chevron 5901 Al-157, Cullman

76 6001 Al-157, Cullman

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 626 Olive St Sw. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.