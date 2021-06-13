Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullman, AL

Are you overpaying for gas in Cullman? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Cullman Daily
Cullman Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1sbW_0aSzw2Yj00

(CULLMAN, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Cullman?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cullman area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1701 Cherokee Ave Sw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1701 Cherokee Ave Sw, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1935 4Th St Sw, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

3259 Al-157, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$--

Texaco

5801 Al-157, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.19
$3.19

Chevron

5901 Al-157, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

76

6001 Al-157, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 626 Olive St Sw. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cullman Daily

Cullman Daily

Cullman, AL
23
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cullman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Cullman, ALPosted by
Cullman Daily

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cullman

(CULLMAN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Cullman, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 626 Olive St Sw. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 1408 2Nd Ave Sw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Cullman, ALPosted by
Cullman Daily

Trending news headlines in Cullman

(CULLMAN, AL) The news in Cullman never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cullman area, click here.