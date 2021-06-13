Cancel
Cedar City, UT

Don’t overpay for gas in Cedar City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0aSzw1g000

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Gas prices vary across the Cedar City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.4, with an average price of $3.36 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cedar City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cedar City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4617 N Minersville Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

4617 N Minersville Hwy, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.40
$--
$--
$3.45

Shell

1075 W 200 N, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.28

Conoco

1155 W 200 N, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.34
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

1495 W 200 N, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.32

Chevron

924 S Main St, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.28

Chevron

1744 W Royal Hunte Dr, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.76
$3.28

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 204 S. Main. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

