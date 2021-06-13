Don’t overpay for gas in Cedar City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Gas prices vary across the Cedar City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.4, with an average price of $3.36 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cedar City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cedar City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4617 N Minersville Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4617 N Minersville Hwy, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Shell 1075 W 200 N, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Conoco 1155 W 200 N, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1495 W 200 N, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Chevron 924 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.28

Chevron 1744 W Royal Hunte Dr, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.76 $ 3.28

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 204 S. Main. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.