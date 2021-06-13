Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Paying too much for gas Port Huron? Analysis shows most expensive station

Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 8 days ago
(PORT HURON, MI) If you’re paying more than $48.52 for gas in the Port Huron area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $132.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $135.8, with an average price of $48.52 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Port Huron area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Port Huron area appeared to be at Esso, at 160 Vidal St N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Esso

160 Vidal St N, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$135.80
$--
$--
$--

Petro-Canada

81 Ube Dr, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$134.90
$--
$--
$126.90

Esso

1670 London Line, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$134.60
$--
$--
$120.90

Shell

584 Christina St N, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$129.90
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1486 Plank Rd, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$129.90
$142.90
$150.90
$127.90

Esso

1498 Plank Rd, Sarnia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$129.90
$144.90
$149.90
$122.30

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1237 32Nd St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron, MI
ABOUT

With Port Huron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

