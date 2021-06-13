Paying too much for gas Port Huron? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PORT HURON, MI) If you’re paying more than $48.52 for gas in the Port Huron area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $132.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $135.8, with an average price of $48.52 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Port Huron area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Port Huron area appeared to be at Esso, at 160 Vidal St N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Esso 160 Vidal St N, Sarnia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 135.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Petro-Canada 81 Ube Dr, Sarnia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 134.90 $ -- $ -- $ 126.90

Esso 1670 London Line, Sarnia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 134.60 $ -- $ -- $ 120.90

Shell 584 Christina St N, Sarnia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 129.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1486 Plank Rd, Sarnia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 129.90 $ 142.90 $ 150.90 $ 127.90

Esso 1498 Plank Rd, Sarnia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 129.90 $ 144.90 $ 149.90 $ 122.30

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1237 32Nd St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.