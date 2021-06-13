Analysis shows most expensive gas in Walla Walla

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Gas prices vary across the Walla Walla area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walla Walla area was $3.49 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.34 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 102 N 2Nd Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 102 N 2Nd Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1916 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla East

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2112 E Isaacs, Walla Walla East

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1603 E Alder St, Walla Walla East

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.91 $ --

Conoco 110 S 9Th Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 1490 Plaza Way, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Beeline Auto Center at 1205 S College Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.