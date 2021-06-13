Cancel
Walla Walla, WA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Walla Walla

Posted by 
Walla Walla News Beat
Walla Walla News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udrhO_0aSzvwV100

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Gas prices vary across the Walla Walla area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walla Walla area was $3.49 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.34 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 102 N 2Nd Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

102 N 2Nd Ave, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1916 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla East
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2112 E Isaacs, Walla Walla East
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

1603 E Alder St, Walla Walla East
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.91
$--

Conoco

110 S 9Th Ave, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Safeway

1490 Plaza Way, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Beeline Auto Center at 1205 S College Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla, WA
