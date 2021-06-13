Cancel
Pekin, IL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pekin

Posted by 
Pekin Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u74eU_0aSzvvcI00

(PEKIN, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Pekin?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pekin area ranged from $3.22 per gallon to $3.31, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 12031 State Rte 29.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

12031 State Rte 29, South Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$--
$3.86
$3.21

Shell

104 S 4Th St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1201 Court St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.49
$3.09

Circle K

111 N Capitol St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19

Kroger

1607 Broadway St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$--

Marathon

2102 Broadway St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.89
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 560 S Main St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.22 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

