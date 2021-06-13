Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pekin

(PEKIN, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Pekin?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pekin area ranged from $3.22 per gallon to $3.31, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 12031 State Rte 29.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 12031 State Rte 29, South Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ 3.86 $ 3.21

Shell 104 S 4Th St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1201 Court St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Circle K 111 N Capitol St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Kroger 1607 Broadway St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Marathon 2102 Broadway St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 560 S Main St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.22 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.