Sandusky, OH

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sandusky as of Sunday

Sandusky Journal
Sandusky Journal
 8 days ago
(SANDUSKY, OH) Gas prices vary across the Sandusky area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sandusky area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 411 W Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP

411 W Washington St, Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$--
$3.39

BP

3608 Venice Rd, Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.39

BP

102 Main St, Castalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.39

BP

2228 Hayes Ave, Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.45
$3.85
$3.39

Sunoco

1917 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.64
$--
$--

Friendship Food Stores

4024 Hayes Ave, Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.64
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 614 Crossings Rd . As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#S Club#Gasbuddy Sunday#Bp
