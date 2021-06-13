High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sandusky as of Sunday

(SANDUSKY, OH) Gas prices vary across the Sandusky area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sandusky area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 411 W Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP 411 W Washington St, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.39

BP 3608 Venice Rd, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

BP 102 Main St, Castalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

BP 2228 Hayes Ave, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Sunoco 1917 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.64 $ -- $ --

Friendship Food Stores 4024 Hayes Ave, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 614 Crossings Rd . As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.