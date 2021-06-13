Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Shawnee
(SHAWNEE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Shawnee area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shawnee area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$2.99
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$2.99
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$2.96
$3.16
$2.79
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 14108 Acme Rd . As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.