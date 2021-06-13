Cancel
Shawnee, OK

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Shawnee

Shawnee News Watch
Shawnee News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0aSzvsy700

(SHAWNEE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Shawnee area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shawnee area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store

1005 N Kickapoo Ave, Shawnee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$2.99
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.57
$--

Love's Country Store

100 E Walnut St, Tecumseh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$2.99
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.57
$--

Kickapoo Market

501 N Kickapoo Ave, Shawnee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

39609 Independence St, Shawnee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.19
$--

Firelake Corner Store

1570 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$2.96
$3.16
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 14108 Acme Rd . As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

