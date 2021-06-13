Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Marion

(MARION, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Marion?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marion area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marion area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 975 E 500 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 975 E 500 S, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

McClure 130 S Branson St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 318 W 3Rd St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

McClure 801 N Baldwin Ave, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Speedway 1227 N Wabash Ave, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Marathon 1503 N Baldwin , Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.57 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to McClure at 1509 S Western Ave . As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.