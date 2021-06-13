Don’t overpay for gas in Ceres: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CERES, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.06 for gas in the Ceres area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ceres area ranged from $3.73 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ceres area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4955 Crows Landing Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ceres area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4955 Crows Landing Rd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3621 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.69 $ 3.99

76 2512 Coffee Rd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.43 $ 4.57 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.53 $ 4.67 $ 4.29

Chevron 2080 E Whitmore Ave, Ceres

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.39 $ 4.55 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ 4.65 $ 4.15

Chevron 1230 Crows Landing Rd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.15

Chevron 6001 N Golden State Blvd, Turlock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ 4.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to GAS WAR & Empire Liquor at 5018 Yosemite Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.