Don’t overpay for gas in Ceres: Analysis shows most expensive station
(CERES, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.06 for gas in the Ceres area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ceres area ranged from $3.73 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.06 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ceres area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4955 Crows Landing Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ceres area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.39
$--
$4.69
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.43
$4.57
$4.19
|card
card$4.39
$4.53
$4.67
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.25
$4.39
$4.55
$4.05
|card
card$4.35
$4.49
$4.65
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.35
$--
$--
$4.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to GAS WAR & Empire Liquor at 5018 Yosemite Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.