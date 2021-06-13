Cancel
Ceres, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Ceres: Analysis shows most expensive station

Ceres Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2PKn_0aSzvjGo00

(CERES, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.06 for gas in the Ceres area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ceres area ranged from $3.73 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ceres area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4955 Crows Landing Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ceres area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

4955 Crows Landing Rd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

3621 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$4.69
$3.99

76

2512 Coffee Rd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.43
$4.57
$4.19
card
card$4.39
$4.53
$4.67
$4.29

Chevron

2080 E Whitmore Ave, Ceres
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.39
$4.55
$4.05
card
card$4.35
$4.49
$4.65
$4.15

Chevron

1230 Crows Landing Rd, Modesto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.15

Chevron

6001 N Golden State Blvd, Turlock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$--
$--
$4.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to GAS WAR & Empire Liquor at 5018 Yosemite Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ceres, CA
ABOUT

With Ceres Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

