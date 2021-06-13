Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbs, NM

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Hobbs

Posted by 
Hobbs Times
Hobbs Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzwsF_0aSzvhVM00

(HOBBS, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Hobbs area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hobbs area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hobbs area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 808 E Marland St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

808 E Marland St, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

601 W Broadway St, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shamrock

600 W Marland St, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$--
$3.17

Pilot

3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$2.95
$3.36
$3.56
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 1825 W Joe Harvey Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hobbs Times

Hobbs Times

Hobbs, NM
7
Followers
17
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hobbs Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hobbs, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Murphy Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Hobbs, NMPosted by
Hobbs Times

Hobbs gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.13 per gallon

(HOBBS, NM) According to Hobbs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 1825 W Joe Harvey Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Alon at 100 E Marland Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Hobbs, NMPosted by
Hobbs Times

Hobbs Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hobbs: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear