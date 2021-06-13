Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Hobbs

(HOBBS, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Hobbs area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hobbs area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hobbs area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 808 E Marland St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 808 E Marland St, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 601 W Broadway St, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shamrock 600 W Marland St, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ -- $ 3.17

Pilot 3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 1825 W Joe Harvey Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.