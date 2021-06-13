Paying too much for gas Wheeling? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WHEELING, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Wheeling?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wheeling area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wheeling area appeared to be at Kroger, at 200 Mt Dechantal Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Kroger 200 Mt Dechantal Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Marathon 144 River Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 887 National Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.90 $ 3.29

Marathon 1243 National Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2349 National Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Clark 38 National Rd, Triadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 3871 Noble St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.