Wheeling, WV

Paying too much for gas Wheeling? Analysis shows most expensive station

Wheeling News Flash
 8 days ago
(WHEELING, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Wheeling?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wheeling area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wheeling area appeared to be at Kroger, at 200 Mt Dechantal Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Kroger

200 Mt Dechantal Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--

Marathon

144 River Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

887 National Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.90
$3.29

Marathon

1243 National Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

2349 National Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.37
$3.67
$3.29

Clark

38 National Rd, Triadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 3871 Noble St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wheeling, WV
