Lollapalooza 2021 Tickets Offered as Vaccine Incentives in Chicago

Pitchfork
 8 days ago
Chicago is giving away Lollapalooza 2021 tickets as an incentive for citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine, NBC 5 Chicago reports. Anyone with an appointment at one of four vaccination sites in the city on June 26—which has been dubbed “Lolla Day”—will receive a one-day pass to the festival. “We are pleased to partner with and support the city to encourage vaccinations,” C3 Presents’ Charlie Walker said in a statement. Find more information here.

