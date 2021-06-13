Don’t overpay for gas in Paso Robles: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Gas prices vary across the Paso Robles area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Paso Robles area was $4.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Paso Robles area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1849 Ramada Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1849 Ramada Dr, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.99

Chevron 190 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.75 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.99

Mobil 2401 Golden Hill Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.89

ARCO 195 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 3.99

ARCO 1900 Ramada Dr, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

76 2400 Golden Hill Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.67 $ 4.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.