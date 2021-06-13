Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Paso Robles: Analysis shows most expensive station

Paso Robles Dispatch
Paso Robles Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9VPb_0aSzvdyS00

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Gas prices vary across the Paso Robles area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Paso Robles area was $4.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Paso Robles area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1849 Ramada Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1849 Ramada Dr, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.99

Chevron

190 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.75
$4.89
$4.99
$4.99

Mobil

2401 Golden Hill Rd, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.55
$4.69
$4.83
$4.89

ARCO

195 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.49
$4.59
$3.99

ARCO

1900 Ramada Dr, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--

76

2400 Golden Hill Rd, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.37
$4.57
$4.67
$4.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

